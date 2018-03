 »   » అతనే నా కాబోయే భర్త.. గుట్టు విప్పిన నయనతార.. పెళ్లి డేట్‌ ఫిక్స్!

English summary

Vignesh Shivan gave Nayantara, the biggest hit of her career, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, post her comeback. It is said that the two started dating each on the sets of the film. The film turned out to be a milestone in both their careers. Calling Vignesh her 'fiancé' is indeed the first time that Nayanthara has openly admitted to her relationship on a public forum. This has sparked rumours about the couple tying the knot sometime in 2018.