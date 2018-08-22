 »   » రాంచరణ్ చేతుల మీదుగా నీవెవరో ట్రైలర్.. పసందైన కామెడీతో..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
neevevaro aadhi pinisetty taapsee ritika vennela kishore kona venkat నీవెవరో ఆది పినిశెట్టి తాప్సీ రితిక వెన్నెల కిషోర్ కోన వెంకట్
English summary
Aadhi Pinisetty's Neevevaro movie set release on August 24th. This movie is presenting by Kona Venkat. Producing MVV Satyanarayana. Taapsee, Ritika, Vennela Kishore are the cast. This movie's second trailer released by Ram Charan.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 13:48 [IST]