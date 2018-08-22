తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రాంచరణ్ చేతుల మీదుగా నీవెవరో ట్రైలర్.. పసందైన కామెడీతో..

రాంచరణ్ చేతుల మీదుగా నీవెవరో ట్రైలర్.. పసందైన కామెడీతో..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    యువ నటుడు ఆది పినిశెట్టి హీరోగా దర్శకుడు హరినాథ్ రూపొందించిన నీవెవరో చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 24న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమైంది. 2014లో వచ్చిన లవర్స్ చిత్రానికి హరినాథ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. తమిళ ఈ చిత్రం అధే కాంగల్ అనే చిత్రం ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రచయిత కోన వెంకట్ సమర్పిస్తున్నారు. ఎంవీవీ సత్యనారాయణ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్‌ను చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే సందర్భంగా రాంచరణ్ విడుదల చేశారు. చిత్రం ఘనవిజయం సాధించాలని చిత్ర యూనిట్‌కు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.

    నువ్వేవరో చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన రెండో ట్రైలర్‌ను చిత్ర యూనిట్‌ను విడుదల చేయడం గమనార్హం. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆది పినిశెట్టి, తాప్సీ, రితిక, వెన్నెల కిషోర్ నటిస్తున్నారు. జిబ్రాన్, అచు రాజమణి, ప్రసన్ ప్రవీన్, శ్యామ్ సంగీత బాధ్యతలను చేపట్టారు. సాయి శ్రీరాం సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌గా, ప్రదీప్ ఈ రాఘవ్ ఎడిటర్ వ్యవహరించారు.

    Neevevaro second trailer released by Ram Charan
    Neevevaro second trailer released by Ram Charan

    English summary
    Aadhi Pinisetty's Neevevaro movie set release on August 24th. This movie is presenting by Kona Venkat. Producing MVV Satyanarayana. Taapsee, Ritika, Vennela Kishore are the cast. This movie's second trailer released by Ram Charan.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue