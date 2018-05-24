 »   » రవితేజ్ ముందు తొడకొట్టిన అమ్మాయి.. కల్యాణ్‌కృష్ణ ఏం చేశారంటే..

Posted By:
రవితేజ' హీరోగా కళ్యాణ్ కృష్ణ దర్శకత్వంలో రామ్ తాళ్లూరి నిర్మించిన సినిమా 'నేల టిక్కెట్టు'. ఈ సినిమా ఈ శుక్రవారం (మే 25)న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ఈ సంధర్భంగా మాస్ మహారాజ రవితేజతో అమ్మాయిలతో కూడిన నేల టిక్కెట్టు బ్యాచ్ ఇంటర్వ్యూ చేసింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ, మాళవిక శర్మ తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో పాల్గొన్నవారంతా ఈ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్ స్నేహితులుగా నటించడం విశేషం.

కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ అంటే

ఓ అమ్మాయి మాట్లాడుతూ.. కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ అంటే కలర్ ఫుల్. కలర్‌ఫుల్ మూవీలో ఏంటీ. అంత కలర్ ఫుల్ మూవీలో ఏముంది అని తెలుసుకోవాలంటే మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజతో మాట్లాడాల్సిందే అని అన్నారు. రవితేజతో సరదాగా మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఆ అయ్మాయి తొడకొట్టారు.

Nela Ticket Team Interview With Girls
అల్లరి అమ్మాయిలతో రవితేజ

సాధారణంగా అమ్మాయిలు ఒకచోట ఉంటే ఆ అల్లరి వేరుగా ఉంటుంది. ఇక అలాంటి అమ్మాయిలకు రవితేజ తోడైతే ఇంకా చెప్పేదేముంటుంది అని అమ్మాయిలు సందడి చేశారు. రవితేజ, మాళవిక శర్మతో మాట్లాడటం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉందని అన్నారు.

మరచిపోలేని అనుభవం

రవితేజ, మాళవిక, కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణతో పనిచేయడం మరచిపోలేనటువంటి గొప్ప అనుభవం. సాధారణంగా హీరోయిన్ ఫ్రెండ్స్‌గా నటించే వారితో హీరోలు నటించరు. కానీ రవితేజ మాతో బాగా మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందమేసింది అని అన్నారు.

కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ సెటైర్

ఇక మాళవిక శర్మ అసలు హీరోయిన్‌ అని అనిపించలేదు. మాతో చక్కగా కలిసిపోయారు అని ఓ అమ్మాయి అనగానే కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ కల్పించుకొని సెటైర్ వేశారు. మేము హీరోయిన్‌గా ఉంటుందనే సెలెక్ట్ చేశాం అని కల్యాణ్ కృష్ణ అనగానే అందరూ నవ్వుల్లో మునిగిపోయారు. నేల టికెట్ బ్యాచ్ అంటే మజాకా అని గోలగోల చేశారు.

English summary
Ravi Teja's latest movie is Nelatickettu. Malavika Sharma is the heroine for the movie. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director for the project. This movie's audio launch program was held on May 10th. This movie trailer released on May 16th. This movie set to release on May 25th.
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 18:41 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018
