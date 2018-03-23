 »   » గాఢమైన ప్రేమ: హీరోయిన్ శ్రీయ ముద్దు ఫోటోస్ వైరల్

English summary

Actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a secret ceremony in Udaipur on March 19. While the couple were quite tight-lipped about their D-day, their wedding pictures soon started doing the rounds on social media, thereby confirming that the actress is no more single. Meanwhile, we came across few more pictures of the lovely couple which will make you say 'aww'.