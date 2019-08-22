తెలుగు
    ఉయ్యాలవాడ నర్సింహరెడ్డిని రేనాటి వీరుడని ఎందుకంటారో తెలుసా?.. వివరించిన పవన్

    దేశ సినీ చరిత్రలోనే కనివినీ ఎరుగని విధంగా ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి. ఈ సినిమా టీజర్‌ కోసం పవన్ కల్యాణ్ వాయిస్ ఓవర్ చెప్పారు. టీజర్‌లో ఉయ్యాలవాడ నర్సింహరెడ్డి గురించి చెబుతూ చరిత్ర మరిచిన వీరుడు.. ఆంగ్లేయులను గడగడలాడించిన తెలుగు యోధుడు.. రేనాటి వీరుడు అంటూ పవన్ చెప్పిన డైలాగ్స్ ప్రేక్షకులను, అభిమానులను, నెటిజన్లను ఉద్వేగానికి గురిచేశాయి. అయితే రేనాటి వీరుడు అంటే ఏమిటనే ప్రశ్న అందర్నీ వెంటాడింది. ఈ క్రమంలో హైదరాబాద్ శిల్పకళా వేదికలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన చిరంజీవి జన్మదినోత్సవంలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఆ సందేహాన్ని తీర్చారు.

    ఉయ్యాలవాడ నర్సింహారెడ్డిని రేనాటి వీరుడు అంటారు. ఉయ్యాలవాడ నర్సింహరెడ్డి కర్నూలుకు సంబంధించిన రేనాటి ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన వీరుడు. నదీ పరివాహక ప్రాంతాన్ని రేనాడు అంటారు. అలాంటి రేనాటి పదాన్ని పలికే అదృష్టం సైరా నర్సింహరెడ్డి సినిమా నాకు ఇచ్చింది అని పవన్ కల్యాణ్ అన్నారు. సైరా చిత్రంలో నాకు స్ఫూర్తి ప్రధాతలుగా భావించే అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, చిరంజీవి నటించారు. అలాంటి సినిమాలో వాయిస్ ఓవర్ ద్వారా భాగం కావడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది అని పవన్ చెప్పారు.

    మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి బ‌ర్త్ డే ఈవెంట్ గురువారం (ఆగస్టు 21) సాయంత్రం హైద‌రాబాద్ శిల్ప‌క‌ళా వేదిక‌లో వేలాది మెగా ఫ్యాన్స్ స‌మ‌క్షంలో ఘ‌నంగా నిర్వ‌హించారు. ప‌వ‌ర్ స్టార్ ప‌వ‌న్ క‌ల్యాణ్ ముఖ్య అతిధిగా పాల్గొన‌గా.. అల్లు అర‌వింద్, సాయి ధ‌ర‌మ్ తేజ్, డా.కె.వెంక‌టేశ్వ‌ర‌రావు, మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి యువ‌త అధ్య‌క్షుడు స్వామినాయుడు, అమెరికా ఎన్నారై.. మెగా బ్ల‌డ్ డ్రైవ్ నిర్వాహ‌కుడు న‌ట‌రాజ్, కాస‌ర్ల శ్యామ్, గాయ‌ని మంగ్లీ త‌దిత‌రులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అభిమానులకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చే విధంగా పవన్ కల్యాణ్ తన భావాలను వెల్లడించారు.

    Happy Birth Day Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi. He writes a heart felt message in social media. He stated that he is the Inspirational personality for him. Shilpa Kala vedika has filled with big crowd which the place is organised Chiranjeevi birthday event. Pawan is the chief guest for this function
