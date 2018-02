 »   » పవన్ మీ నిర్ణయం సరికాదు.. చిరంజీవే గుర్తొస్తున్నారు.. వాళ్లిద్దరు కలిస్తే.. వినాయక్

English summary

Sai Dharam Tej is currently gearing up for the release of Intelligent. A VV Vinayak directorial, it is slated to hit screens this week and has created a buzz amongst fans courtesy its intriguing poster. The film’s pre-release was held Feb 4th at Rajamaudry. and it proved to be a memorable affair. Sai Dharam Tej and his lovely co-star Lavanya graced the function. And, not surprisingly, they grabbed plenty of attention. While Sai Dharam Tej sported a cool casual look, the Soggade Chinni Nayana star went in for a simple yet smart getup.