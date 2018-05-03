 »   » వాడి అంగాన్ని నరికేయండి.. బహిరంగా ఉరితీయండి.. పూనమ్ కౌర్ ఫైర్

వాడి అంగాన్ని నరికేయండి.. బహిరంగా ఉరితీయండి.. పూనమ్ కౌర్ ఫైర్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

సమాజంలో జరిగే అన్యాయాలు, అక్రమాలపై తరుచుగా సినీ నటులు తరుచుగా స్పందిస్తుంటారు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో జరుగుతున్న లైంగిక దాడులపై దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సినీ నటులు స్పందిస్తున్నారు. కథువాలో 8 సంవత్సరాల బాలికపై జరిగిన లైంగిక దాడిని సినీ నటులు తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. అదే మాదిరిగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లోని గుంటూరులో చిన్నారిపై జరిగిన లైంగిక దాడిపై సినీ నటి పూనమ్ కౌర్ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించింది. ఇంతకీ ఏమి జరిగిందంటే..

దాచేపల్లిలో దారుణం

దాచేపల్లిలో దారుణం

గుంటూరు జిల్లాలోని దాచేపల్లిలో దారుణంగా చోటుచేసుకొన్నది. 50 ఏళ్ల వ్యక్తి 9 సంవత్సరాల బాలికపై లైంగిక దాడికి పాల్పడ్డాడు. పోలీసుల కథనం ప్రకారం.. ఓ రిక్షా కార్మికుడు బాలికను చాక్లెట్ ఆశజూపి ఇంట్లోకి పిలిచి అమానుషానికి పాల్పడ్డాడు. బాలికపై దాడి చేసి నిందితుడు ప్రస్తుతం పరారీలో ఉన్నాడు.

ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులతో..

ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులతో..

బాలికను పరీక్షించిన వైద్యులు.. ఒంటిపై గాయాలున్నట్టు ధృవీకరించాడు. లైంగికంగా దాడి చేశాడని వెల్లడించారు. ఈ ఘటనతో స్థానికంగా ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. కొన్ని హింసాత్మక సంఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకొన్నాయి.

పూనమ్ కౌర్ స్పందన

పూనమ్ కౌర్ స్పందన

దాచేపల్లి అమానుష ఘటనపై పూనమ్ కౌర్ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించింది. బాలికపై లైంగిక దాడి జరిపిన వ్యక్తి అంగాన్ని నరికివేయాలి అని పూనమ్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. చిన్నారిపై దుర్మార్గానికి ఒడిగట్టిన అతడిని కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

పూనమ్ కౌర్ ట్వీట్ ఇదే

లైంగిక కోరికలను అదుపుచేసుకొలేని, మానవ రూపంలో ఉన్న మృగాలు జీవితాలను చాలా దారుణంగా మారుస్తున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి సంఘటనలు మళ్లీ జరుగకుండా ఆ వ్యక్తిని పబ్లిక్ ఉరితీయాలి. మళ్లీ మగాడినని భావించకుండా ఆ వ్యక్తి అంగాన్ని నరికివేయాలి అని పూనమ్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

పూనమ్ కౌర్ (నక్షత్ర)

English summary
Actor Poonam Kaur reacts on Dachepalli of Guntur incident. 50 year old Rickshaw puller attmept sexual attack on 9 old girl. On that incident Poonam Kaur tweet.. This uncontrollable sexual and animal instincts of few men is making life horrible ,,,, if all of this is true ..this man should b hanged till death in front of public ... your mind should b chopped along the organ which makes u a male not a man ...
Story first published: Thursday, May 3, 2018, 21:05 [IST]
Other articles published on May 3, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X