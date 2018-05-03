 »   » వాడి అంగాన్ని నరికేయండి.. బహిరంగా ఉరితీయండి.. పూనమ్ కౌర్ ఫైర్

This uncontrollable sexual and animal instincts of few men is making life horrible ,,,, if all of this is true ..this man should b hanged till death in front of public ... your mind should b chopped along the organ which makes u a male not a man ... 😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/PumoQFhhD8

English summary

Actor Poonam Kaur reacts on Dachepalli of Guntur incident. 50 year old Rickshaw puller attmept sexual attack on 9 old girl. On that incident Poonam Kaur tweet.. This uncontrollable sexual and animal instincts of few men is making life horrible ,,,, if all of this is true ..this man should b hanged till death in front of public ... your mind should b chopped along the organ which makes u a male not a man ...