Received this case file couple of days back ... never spoke about this thing till date but would like to mention ... if it was not for my brother n few of his friends , pratap garu n few others .... I remember slapping one person as he did not know that I can understand Telugu and would have killed some one for knocking at my door middle of the night .... I was alone went thru a association n was only excited about meeting my school n family friends .... there so many people like these evil " husband and wife " duos who can do any thing for their comfort n luxuries n fake status in society .... they exactly know what they doing ... corner innocent n vulnerable woman n some times threaten them n it only happens with the back up of big big people who are never caught ....the lies which they say are not even a joke to convince a woman .... cornering a vulnerable woman ..... I wonder when they have places like #vegas why does one have to do this .... only for such " husband and wife's " who are crime partners to enjoy such luxuries .... @narendramodi ji apni betiyon ko bachao.... @oprah @barackobama @michelleobama .... u r the only hope ...... thank u .

A post shared by Puunam Khaur (@puunamkhaur) on Jun 23, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT