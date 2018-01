English summary

Power star Pawan Kalyan has been in news ever since his Agnyaathavaasi was officially announced. It's no news that the actor-politician enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. With the movie release date round the corner, the PK fan frenzy has hit a fever's pitch. They have put up the movie hoardings and banners across Los Angeles. “Our Pawan will definitely break all the records making the movie a big hit here,” a fan said.