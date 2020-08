ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ కన్నుమూత: విషాదంలో సినీ వర్గాలు.. మహేష్ బాబు, తాప్సీ, మంచు లక్ష్మీ సంతాపం

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the great Statesman and former President of India Shri #PranabMukherjee garu. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/dJcRR36dVB

Extremely Saddened by the demise of our former President, Dr. #PranabMukharjee garu I had an opportunity to meet him a few times on different occasions. His humbleness & dignity is so surprisingly inspiring. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest in Peace 🙏

Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief. 🙏

English summary

Taapsee Pannu, Kushbhu, other bollywood personalities condoles to Former President Pranab Mukherjee. Taapsee tweeted that, Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir