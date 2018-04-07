 »   » నా పేరు సూర్యపై రూమర్లు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన బన్నీవాసు

నా పేరు సూర్యపై రూమర్లు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన బన్నీవాసు

Bunny Vasu Given Clarity On Naa Peru Surya Rumours

స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం నా పేరు సూర్య.. నా ఇల్లు ఇండియా. ఈ చిత్రం మే 4 రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. ఓ పాట మినహా షూటింగ్ అంతా ముగిసినట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే కొద్దిరోజులుగా మీడియాలో నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రంపై అనేక రకాల రూమర్లు ప్రచారంలో ఉన్నాయి. ఈ రూమర్లను బన్నీ వాసు దృష్టికి తీసుకురాగా.. అందులో వాస్తవం లేదు అని ఆయన ఖండించారు. ఇంతకీ నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రంపై వస్తున్న రూమర్లు ఏమిటంటే..

కథా రచయిత వక్కంత వంశీ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రం సరిగా రాలేదు. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు రీషూట్ చేస్తున్నారు అనే వార్తలు మీడియాలో వస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో నా పేరు సూర్య రిలీజ్ డేట్ కూడా మారవచ్చు అని కథనాల్లో పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

నా పేరు సూర్య రూమర్లపై నిర్మాత బన్నీ వాసు స్పందిస్తూ.. సినిమా రీషూట్ చేయడం అనే వార్తలో ఎలాంటి వాస్తవం లేదు. సినిమా ప్రకటించిన తేదీకే విడుదల అవుతున్నది. ఇలాంటి వార్తలు ఎక్కడ నుంచి పుడుతాయో అర్ధం కాదు అని బన్నీవాసు అన్నారు.


వాస్తవానికి ఓ పాట షూటింగ్ మిగిలి ఉంది. అనుకొన్న డేట్ కంటే ఓ వారం ఆలస్యంగా పాటను షూట్ చేస్తున్నాం. అలాంటి విషయాన్ని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని రూమర్ క్రియేట్ చేసి ఉంటారు. అంతకంటే ఇందులో చెప్పాల్సిన విషయం ఏమీ లేదు. అనుకొన్న తేదీకి నా పేరు సూర్య వచ్చేస్తుంది అని బన్నీవాసు క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.


నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన టీజర్లుకు విశేషమైన స్పందన వచ్చింది. దాంతో రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. అల్లు అర్జున్ పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా ఈ నెల 8న నా పేరు సూర్య సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన డైలాగ్ ఇంపాక్ట్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు.


గతంలో నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రాన్ని ఏప్రిల్ 27న రిలీజ్ చేయాలని భావించారు. అదే రోజు భరత్ అనే నేను రిలీజ్ డేట్ కూడా ఉండటంతో కొంత వివాదంగా మారింది. అయితే భరత్ అనే నేను, నా పేరు సూర్య నిర్మాతలు కలిసి ఈ సమస్యను పరిష్కరించుకొన్నారు. ఆ నేపథ్యంలో భరత్ అనే నేను వారం ముందుగా రీలీజ్ చేయగా, నా పేరు సూర్యను ఓ వారం వెనుకకు జరిపిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.


Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India tipped to be a patriotic thriller will see the Telugu superstar portraying the titular role of a short tempered soldier Surya. Directed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya has been bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar. This movie set to release on May 4th. In this occassion, film unit ready to release dailogue Impact on Allu Arjun's birthday. In this occassion, Bunny Vasu has cleared the air on some rumours related to this movie.
Story first published: Saturday, April 7, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
