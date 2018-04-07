 »   » నా పేరు సూర్యపై రూమర్లు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన బన్నీవాసు

English summary

Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India tipped to be a patriotic thriller will see the Telugu superstar portraying the titular role of a short tempered soldier Surya. Directed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya has been bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar. This movie set to release on May 4th. In this occassion, film unit ready to release dailogue Impact on Allu Arjun's birthday. In this occassion, Bunny Vasu has cleared the air on some rumours related to this movie.