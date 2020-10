English summary

Race Gurram fame, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan provided Y+ Security After Threats from Drug rocket. In this occassion, He thanks UP CM Yogithyanath and wrote in twitter that, Respected Maharaj ji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House.