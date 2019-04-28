కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ నుంచి దర్శకుడిగా మారిన రాఘవ లారెన్స్ తన స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందించిన 'కాంచన'తో మంచి విజయాన్ని అందుకున్నాడు. ఇపుడు ఇదే సినిమా ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్లో అడుగు పెట్టబోతున్నాడు. అక్షయ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా సినిమా తీస్తున్నారు.
'కాంచన' చిత్రాన్ని హిందీలో 'లాక్ష్మీ బాంబ్' పేరుతో రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. 'ప్రియమైన స్నేహితురాలా, అభిమానులారా.. ది గ్రేట్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా కాంచన హిందీ రీమేక్ మొదలు పెట్టాను. నాకు మీ అందరి ఆశీర్వాదం కావాలి' అంటూ లారెన్స్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో కియారా అద్వానీ హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తోంది. ముంబై షూటింగులో జాయినైన సందర్భంగా కియారా ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా ఫోటో షేర్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షబీనా ఖాన్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. హారర్, కామెడీ మూవీ కాబట్టి హిందీలోనూ బాగా వర్కౌట్ అవుతుందనే నమ్మకం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు యూనిట్ సభ్యులు.
మరో వైపు లారెన్స్ స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో నటించిన 'కాంచన 3' చిత్రం ఇటీవల తెలుగు, తమిళంలో విడుదలై మంచి విజయం అందుకుంది. హిందీలో 'కాంచన' రీమేక్ సక్సెస్ అయితే... సౌత్లో రూపొందించిన కాంచన సీక్వెల్స్ అన్నీ హిందీలోనూ తీసే అవకాశం ఉంది.
Raghava Lawrence making his foray into Bollywood with the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror film Kanchana. The film is titled Laaxmi Bomb and will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. " Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great akshaykumar sir has began...need all your blessings." Raghava Lawrence tweeted.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more