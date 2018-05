 »   » ‘మహానటి’ క్రెడిట్ ఆయనకివ్వడం ఏమిటి? కోపం వచ్చింది: రాజమౌళి హాట్ కామెంట్

English summary

Rajamouli Speech At Mahanati Success Celebrations. Popular producer Allu Arvind, who owns Geetha Arts, hosted a private party for the makers of Mahanati to celebrate the success of the film, which was a sweet gesture from the veteran producer. The party was attended by producers Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt along with director Nag Ashwin. Actor Allu Arjun too graced the party and posted a picture on his social networking page late in the night yesterday. Baahubali director S.S.Rajamouli too attended the event along with music composer M.M.Keeravani.