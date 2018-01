 »   » రూమర్లు నిజమాయే.. రాజశేఖర్ కూతురు శివాని గురించి లేటేస్ట్ న్యూస్

English summary

New film of Adivi Sesh, Shivani to be shot from February Lakshya Productions is all set to produce acclaimed actor Adivi Sesh's next movie. This will go on the floors sometime in February. To be directed by Venkat Reddy (a disciple of VV Vinayak), this romantic-cum-family entertainer will be bankrolled by MLV Satyanarayana. This untitled project is an official remake of the Hindi film '2 States'. Paired up with the versatile Sesh is the promising debutante Shivani, the daughter of Dr. Rajasekhar-Jeevitha duo.