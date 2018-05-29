 »   » న‌ట‌కిరీటి రాజేంద్ర‌ప్ర‌సాద్‌కు క‌ళానిధి అవార్డు

న‌ట‌కిరీటి రాజేంద్ర‌ప్ర‌సాద్‌కు క‌ళానిధి అవార్డు

    మైసూరు ద‌త్త పీఠంలో స‌ద్గురు గ‌ణ‌ప‌తి సచ్చిదానంద స్వామి పుట్టిన‌రోజు సంద‌ర్భంగా డా.రాజేంద్ర ప్ర‌సాద్‌గారికి క‌ళానిధి అవార్డుని అందించారు.

    నాలుగు ద‌శాబ్దాలు పైగా హీరోగా, కామెడీ స్టార్‌గా, క్యారెక్ట‌ర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్‌గా ఎన్నో వైవిధ్య‌మైన పాత్ర‌ల‌ను పోషించి ప్రేక్ష‌కుల హృద‌యాల్లో సుస్థిర స్థానాన్ని సంపాదించుకున్న న‌టుడు డా.రాజేంద్ర ప్ర‌సాద్‌.

    Rajendra Prasad conferred Kalanidhi Award

    రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్‌కు క‌ళానిధి అవార్డును బ‌హూక‌రించిన అనంతరం..

    ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా గ‌ణ‌ప‌తి స‌చ్చిదానంద స్వామి మాట్లాడుతూ - నాకు హాస్యం అంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. హాస్యానికి కిరిటాన్ని పెట్టిన న‌ట‌కిరీటికి ఈ క‌ళానిధి అవార్డు ఇవ్వ‌డం ఆనందంగా ఉంది అన్నారు.

    డా.రాజేంద్ర ప్ర‌సాద్ మాట్లాడుతూ - నాలుగు ద‌శాబ్దాలుగా ఎన్నో వైవిధ్య‌మైన పాత్ర‌లతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షక్ష‌కుల‌ను మెప్పించాను. న‌టుడిగా ఎన్నో అవార్డుల‌ను అందుకున్న‌ప్ప‌టికీ స‌ద్గురు గ‌ణ‌ప‌తి సచ్చిదానంద స్వామి వారి చేతుల మీదుగా క‌ళానిధి అవార్డును స్వీక‌రించ‌డం ఆనందంగా ఉంది అన్నారు.

    English summary
    'Nata Kireeti' Dr. Rajendra Prasad was today conferred with Kalanidhi Award by the renowned spiritual exponent Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy at Mysore's Avadhoota Datta Peetham on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The felicitation was in recognition of the acclaimed performer's contributions as an actor, comedy star and character artist in the last 40 years.Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy said, "I like comedy a lot. I am happy to be giving the Kalanidhi Award to the Nata Kireeti, who has decorated comedy with a crown."Rajendra Prasad said, "I have entertained the audience with a multitude of roles in the last four decades. Although I have received a number of awards, receiving the Kalanidhi Award from Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy garu is very special."
    Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
