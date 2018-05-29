English summary

'Nata Kireeti' Dr. Rajendra Prasad was today conferred with Kalanidhi Award by the renowned spiritual exponent Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy at Mysore's Avadhoota Datta Peetham on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The felicitation was in recognition of the acclaimed performer's contributions as an actor, comedy star and character artist in the last 40 years.Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy said, "I like comedy a lot. I am happy to be giving the Kalanidhi Award to the Nata Kireeti, who has decorated comedy with a crown."Rajendra Prasad said, "I have entertained the audience with a multitude of roles in the last four decades. Although I have received a number of awards, receiving the Kalanidhi Award from Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy garu is very special."