 »   » జూన్ 1న వస్తున్న రాజ్ తరుణ్ - ఏ.కె.ఎంటర్ టైన్మెంట్స్ 'రాజు గాడు'

English summary

Young hero Raj Tarun’s forthcoming flick ‘Raju Gadu’ has been scheduled for release on June 1st as a summer special wholesome family entertainer. Post-production works are going on at jet speed. Hilarious teaser of ‘Raju Gadu’ has received huge response. Amyra Dastur is pairing Raj Tarun in this rom-com entertainer directed by debutant Sanjana Reddy. Senior actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad will be seen in key supporting role.