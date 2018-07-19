తెలుగు
 నిహారిక హ్యాపీ వెడ్డింగ్‌కు రాంచరణ్!

నిహారిక హ్యాపీ వెడ్డింగ్‌కు రాంచరణ్!

    మెగా డాటర్ నిహారిక, ఎంఎస్ రాజు తనయుడు సుమంత్ అశ్విన్ జంటగా నటించిన హ్యాపీ వెడ్డింగ్ విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి లక్ష్మణ్ కార్య దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. యూవీ క్రియేషన్ బ్యానర్‌, పాకెట్ సినిమా బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రానికి ఫిదా ఫేం శక్తికాంత్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    త్వరలో రిలీజ్ కానున్న హ్యాపీ వెడ్డింగ్‌ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను జూలై 21న ఘనంగా నిర్వహించనున్నారు. ఈ వేడుకకు మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్ ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు. టీజర్, ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌తో ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న ఈ ఫ్యామిలీ రొమాంటిక్ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    After the failure of her debut film 'Oka Manasu', Niharika took a huge sabbatical before signing her second Telugu film, "Happy Wedding". Happening production house UV Creations is presenting this youthful entertainer that is being bankrolled by Pocket Cinema. Struggling hero Sumanth Ashwin plays the male lead. The film's shooting has almost been wrapped up and the post-production work is in full swing. There is news that SS Thaman doing back ground score for the music. Music given Fidaa fame Shaktikanth. Mega powerstar Ram Charan is attending as Chief Guest for Pre release event which organising on July 21st.
