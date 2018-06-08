English summary

Nag Ashwin’s Savitri biopic ‘Mahanati’, ‘Nadigaiyar Thilagam’ in Tamil, is going great guns, raking in good business both in India and abroad, apart from receiving rave reviews from both audience and critics alike. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles, the film’s music by Mickey J Meyer was also much appreciated. am Charan, who was busy with his personal and professional commitments, watched Mahanati recently. He has heaped praise on the film and the entire Mahanati team. On June 6, Ram Charan took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the film.