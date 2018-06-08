 »   » కీర్తీ సురేష్‌‌ను తప్పా మరొకరా? మహానటిపై రాంచరణ్ ప్రశంసల వర్షం!

    Ram Charan Praises Mahanati Team

    తెలుగు వారి అభిమాన నటి, స్వర్గీయ సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన మహానటిపై అన్నివర్గాల నుంచి ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లపరంగా రికార్డులను నెలకొల్పింది. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎందరో సినీ ప్రముఖులు మహానటి చిత్రంపై స్పందించారు. కొన్ని వ్యక్తిగత, ప్రొఫెషనల్ పనుల కారణంగా చూడలేకపోయిన మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ ఇటీవలే మహానటి చిత్రాన్ని వీక్షించి స్పందించారు.

    భావోద్వేగానికి గురయ్యా

    భావోద్వేగానికి గురయ్యా

    మహానటి చిత్రం చూస్తున్న సేపు భావోద్వేగానికి గురి అయ్యాను. సావిత్రి అంటే నాకు ఎంతో అభిమానం. అలాంటి సావిత్రి కథను, అందంగా, అద్బుతంగా తెరకెక్కించిన దర్శకుడు నాగ అశ్విన్‌కు హ్యాట్సాఫ్ అని ఫేస్‌బుక్‌లో స్పందించారు.

    కీర్తీ సురేష్ నటన అద్బుతం

    కీర్తీ సురేష్ నటన అద్బుతం

    కీర్తీ సురేష్‌ నటన, అందం, లుక్ నిజంగా ఓ అద్భుతం. ఆమె తప్ప మరొకరు సావిత్ర పాత్రకు న్యాయం చేయలేకపోయేవారని నా అభిప్రాయం. ఆ పాత్రలో చక్కగా ఒదిగిపోయింది. నిజంగా సావిత్రి అనిపించేలా తెరపైన జీవించింది అని రాంచరణ్ అన్నారు.


    మహానటికి ప్రేక్షకుల మన్ననలు

    మహానటికి ప్రేక్షకుల మన్ననలు

    జెమినీ గణేషన్‌గా దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, జర్నలిస్టు పాత్రల్లో సమంత, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సూపర్బ్‌గా ఉన్నారు. మిగితా చిత్ర నటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల పనితీరు మెప్పించింది. గత కొన్ని వారాలుగా ఈ చిత్రం ప్రదర్శింపబడుతూ ప్రేక్షకుల మన్ననలు పొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.


    స్వప్న, ప్రియాదత్‌కు అభినందన

    స్వప్న, ప్రియాదత్‌కు అభినందన

    గొప్ప విజన్‌తో మహానటిని తెరకెక్కించిన నిర్మాతలు ప్రియాంక దత్, స్వప్న దత్, చిత్ర యూనిట్‌కు అభినందనలు అని రాంచరణ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. వైజయంతి మూవీస్, స్వప్న మూవీ బ్యానర్‌పై మహానటి రూపొందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.


    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
