English summary
Bharat Ane Nenu movie set to release on April 20th. Prince Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani are lead pair for this movie. Srimanthudu Fame Koratala Siva director for the movie. DVV Danaiah is producing this movie on DVV banner. While this movie going for sensational hit. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan tweeted about Bharat ane nenu.