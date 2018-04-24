 »   » భరత్ అనే నేనుపై రాంచరణ్ ప్రశంసల వర్షం.. మహేష్‌ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌పై కామెంట్

భరత్ అనే నేనుపై రాంచరణ్ ప్రశంసల వర్షం.. మహేష్‌ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌పై కామెంట్

ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు, దర్శకుడు కొరటాల శివ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రం సంచలన విజయం వైపు దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంపై సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకులే కాకుండా సినీ ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే ఎందరో సినీ తారలు ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌ను ఆకాశానికి ఎత్తేశారు. తాజాగా ఆ జాబితాలో మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్ చేరారు. భరత్ అనే నేను గురించి తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని ఈ విధంగా వెల్లడించారు.

భరత్ అనే నేను క్లాసిక్ చిత్రానికి ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ ఉదాహరణ. ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్‌బాబు పవర్‌ఫుల్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌కు నిదర్శనంగా నిలిచింది. కొరటాల శివ అద్భుతంగా రాయడమే కాకుండా.. పకడ్బందీగా సినిమాను తెరకెక్కించారు. దేవీ నీవు సూపర్. నీ మ్యూజిక్‌ను, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ను బాగా ఎంజాయ్ చేశాను. కియారా కంగ్రాట్స్.. తొలి చిత్రంతోనే సక్సెస్ చేజిక్కించుకొన్నావు. అద్భుతమైన సినిమాను రూపొందించినందుకు డీవీవీ దానయ్యకు కంగ్రాట్స్. భరత్ అనే నేను యూనిట్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు అని రాంచరణ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

English summary
Bharat Ane Nenu movie set to release on April 20th. Prince Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani are lead pair for this movie. Srimanthudu Fame Koratala Siva director for the movie. DVV Danaiah is producing this movie on DVV banner. While this movie going for sensational hit. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan tweeted about Bharat ane nenu.
X