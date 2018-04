My soul is hurt ..... but no words, no negative campaigns, no personal attacks and nobody can touch my soul mate !!! He’s on a bigger mission ✊

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction...just wait for it....its coming!!!

English summary

Ram Charan indirect Serious comments on Sri Reddy about Pawan kalyan. Though Ram Charan didn’t take any name, he gave a strong counter to Sri Reddy advising her that film fraternity is like one family and everyone has to be united for the development of the industry.