I just pray @PawanKalyan won’t come under contempt of the courts for making a mockery of lawyers and lawyers won’t put a defamation case on him for making them look like junior artistes https://t.co/TVsI3G0Hmf

Wowwww first time I saw a client talking more than lawyers..I wonder why with all his money he couldn’t hire better lawyers or are they just his fans wearing lawyer coats from their film production Godown...just asking https://t.co/TVsI3G0Hmf

English summary

Pawan Kalyan is going to face legal fight with Industrialist Srini Raju and others. Pawan Tweeted that.. I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don’t indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads. In this occassion, Pawan Kalayn met bunch of lawyers in his party office. On this event, Ram Gopal Varma posted serial tweets.