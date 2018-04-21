 »   » పవన్ కల్యాణ్ లాయర్లు శ్రీరెడ్డి టైపు.. పవర్‌స్టార్‌ను చూస్తే అదే గుర్తుకు.. వర్మ

జనసేన అధినేత, నటుడు పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌పై వివాదాస్పద దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ ట్వీట్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. పవర్‌స్టార్‌ను టార్గెట్‌గా చేసుకొని ట్విట్టర్‌లో ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్లతో అలరిస్తున్నాడు. తన తల్లిపై శ్రీరెడ్డి చేసిన దూషణపై పవన్ హైదరాబాద్ ఫిలిం ఛాంబర్ వద్ద శుక్రవారం (ఏప్రిల్ 20న) నిరసన వ్యక్తం చేయడం సంచలనం రేపింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో పవన్ చేసిన ట్వీట్లపై వర్మ తనదైన శైలిలో స్పందించారు.

బాల్ థాక్రే గుర్తుకు

పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ను చూస్తూంటే యంగ్ బాల సాహెబ్ థాక్రే గుర్తుకు వస్తున్నాడు. థాక్రే పట్టుదల, ఆత్మవిశ్వాసం, అద్భుతమైన విజన్‌ను చూస్తుంటే పవన్‌లో కనిపిస్తున్నాయి అని మరో ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

పవన్ సొంత డబ్బుతో

లాయర్లను ఉద్దేశించి ఓ క్లయింట్ మాట్లాడటాన్ని నా జీవితంలో మొదటిసారి చూస్తున్నాను. ఆయన సొంత డబ్బుతో ఓ మంచి లాయర్‌ను ఎందుకు పెట్టుకోవడం లేదనిపిస్తున్నది. లాయర్లను చూస్తూంటే ప్రొడక్షన్ గొడౌన్ నుంచి కోట్లను తెచ్చుకొని తొడుక్కున్నట్టు ఉన్నది అని మరో ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

శ్రీరెడ్డి టైపు లాయర్లను

ప్రతిభ ఉన్న లాయర్లని తీసుకోకుండా అవకాశాలు రానీ శ్రీరెడ్డి లాంటి టైపు లాయలర్లని తీసుకోవడం వెనుక.. తనకి లాయర్ల కంటే ఎక్కువ టాలెంట్ ఉందని డబ్బు కొట్టుకోవడం కోసమా.. జస్ట్ ఆస్కింగ్ అని మరో ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

లాయర్ల చేష్టలతో పవన్

లాయర్ల చేష్టల వల్ల పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ కోర్టు ధిక్కార కేసులో ఇరుక్కోవద్దని నేను కోరుకొంటున్నాను. వారిని జూనియర్ ఆర్టిస్టుల మాదిరిగా మార్చినందుకు లాయర్లు ఆయనపై పరువు నష్టం దావా వేయరని అనుకొంటున్నాను.

ఒట్టు తీసి గట్టు మీద

నేను చేసిన పనికి సారీ చెప్పాను. పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మీద ఇక కామెంట్లు చేయను అని మా అమ్మ మీద ఒట్టు వేశాను. అలా చేసిన తర్వాత కూడా నేను చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు, లోకేష్, శ్రీనీరాజు, రవి ప్రకాశ్, మూర్తి కూటమిలో ఉన్నాను అని ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్నాడు. అందుకే నా తల్లి అంగీకారంతో ఇప్పుడు నా ఒట్టు తీసి గట్టు మీద పెట్టాను అని ఓ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

English summary
Pawan Kalyan is going to face legal fight with Industrialist Srini Raju and others. Pawan Tweeted that.. I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don’t indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads. In this occassion, Pawan Kalayn met bunch of lawyers in his party office. On this event, Ram Gopal Varma posted serial tweets.
Story first published: Saturday, April 21, 2018, 12:06 [IST]
