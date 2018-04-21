Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Pawan Kalyan is going to face legal fight with Industrialist Srini Raju and others. Pawan Tweeted that.. I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don’t indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads. In this occassion, Pawan Kalayn met bunch of lawyers in his party office. On this event, Ram Gopal Varma posted serial tweets.
