కమల్‌ను చూస్తూ పెరిగా.. అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నా.. రామజోగయ్యశాస్త్రి

    విశ్వరూపం ఆడియో రిలీజ్‌ కార్యక్రమం ఆగస్ట్‌ 2న హైదరాబాద్‌ దసపల్లా హోటల్‌లో ఘనంగా జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో యూనివర్శల్‌ స్టార్‌ కమల్‌హాసన్‌, హీరోయిన్స్‌ ఆండ్రియా, పూజా కుమార్‌, సంగీత దర్శకుడు జిబ్రాన్‌, పాటల రచయిత రామజోగయ్య శాస్త్రి, ఎ.పి. ఫిల్మ్‌ చాంబర్‌ ప్రెసిడెండ్‌ వీరినాయుడు, తెలుగు ఫిలిం చాంబర్‌ కార్యదర్శి ముత్యాల రామదాసు, ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత ఠాగూర్‌ మధు, ఏషియన్‌ ఫిలింస్‌ అధినేత నారాయణ్‌ దాస్‌, టి.ఎమ్‌.టి. ఎండి సుమన్‌ తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు. అనంతరం 'విశ్వరూపం-2' ఆడియో సీడిలను యూనివర్శల్‌ స్టార్‌ కమల్‌హాసన్‌ రిలీజ్‌ చేశారు. లహరి మ్యూజిక్‌ ద్వారా ఆడియో విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    గేయ రచయిత రామజోగయ్యశాస్త్రి మాట్లాడుతూ - ''కమల్‌హాసన్‌గారి 'విశ్వరూపం-2' గురించి మాట్లాడే అనుభవం నాకు లేదు. చిన్నప్పటి నుండి ఆయన సినిమాలు చూస్తూ పెరిగాను. ఇవాళ ఆయన సినిమాకి పాటలు రాసే అవకాశం రావడం గొప్ప అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. కమల్‌హాసన్‌ బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలి. ఆయన సినిమాల ద్వారా ఓ కొత్త ఒరవడిని సృష్టించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మూడు పాటలు వున్నాయి.

    Rama Jogaiah Sastry: It fortunate to work with Kamal Haasan

    తమిళంలో వున్న పాటల్ని తెలుగులోకి అనువదించాను. 'జాతి మతాల' సాంగ్‌ కమల్‌గారే రాశారు. అలాగే అమ్మ పాట ఒకటి ఆయన స్వయంగా పాడారు. ఆయనతో ఈ సినిమాకి కలిసి పని చేయడం సంతృప్తిగా సంతోషంగా వుంది'' అన్నారు.

    సంగీత దర్శకుడు జిబ్రాన్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ - ''ఇది నాకు చాలా ఇంపార్టెంట్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌. నా ఫస్ట్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ కమల్‌హాసన్‌గారితోనే చేశాను. 'విశ్వరూపం-2' చిత్రానికి వర్క్‌ చేయడం ఓ మెమొరబుల్‌ ఎక్స్‌పీరియన్స్‌. రామజోగయ్య శాస్త్రిగారు తెలుగులో చక్కని పాటలు రాశారు'' అన్నారు.

    ఆస్కార్‌ ఫిలిం ప్రై. లిమిటెడ్‌ వి. రవిచంద్రన్‌ బేనర్‌పై రాజ్‌ కమల్‌ ఫిలింస్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ సమర్పణలో ఎస్‌. చంద్రహాసన్‌, కమల్‌హాసన్‌ నిర్మించిన 'విశ్వరూపం-2' చిత్రం ఆగస్ట్‌ 10న వరల్డ్‌వైడ్‌గా విడుదల అవుతుంది.

    English summary
    Vishwaroopam II is an upcoming Indian bilingual spy thriller film simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is a circumquel (happens partly before and after the former film's end) to Vishwaroopam (2013) and features himself alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles. While the first film was set in the United States, Vishwaroopam II is set to take place in India.
    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 18:29 [IST]
