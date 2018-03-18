 »   » రంగస్థలం ప్రీ రిలీజ్.. నాన్న తలుచుకొని ఉద్వేగానికి గురైన దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్

English summary

Director Sukumar took the opportunity to take the audience back to the 80s with Rangasthalam 1985. This film features Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Chitti Babu in this film.