 »   » ‘శంభో శంకర’కు రంగస్థలం ఫ్లేవర్!

English summary
Comedian Shakalaka Shankar decided to try out his luck as the male lead in films. He is reportedly making his lead debut in the film ‘Shambho Shankara’ to be directed by newcomer N Sreedhar. Ramana Reddy and Suresh Kondeti are producing the film under SK Pictures banner. This movie lyrical song released by VV Vinayak.
Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 18:19 [IST]