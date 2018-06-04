 »   » ‘శంభో శంకర’కు రంగస్థలం ఫ్లేవర్!

‘శంభో శంకర’కు రంగస్థలం ఫ్లేవర్!

Posted By:
    నాన్ '"బాహుబలి-2'" రికార్డులు తిరగ రాసిన చిత్రం "రంగస్థలం" ఈ సినిమా కి ప్రాణంగా నిలిచిన " రంగా రంగస్థలనా" అంటూ సాగె టైటిల్ సాంగ్ ఈ ఏడాది టాప్ వన్ గా నిలిచింది. ఈ పాటను రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్ పాడారు. ఆ తరువాత మళ్ళీ రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్ శంకర్ హీరో గా రూపొందుతున్న "శంభో శంకర" 

    శంభో శంకర చిత్రంలో 'అమ్మ అమ్మోరు' పాటను చిత్ర సంగీత దర్శకుడు సాయి కార్తీక్ ఎంతో అద్భుతం గా పండించారు. ఈ పాటను సోమవారం ఉదయం రేడియో మిర్చిలో హీరో శంకర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో శంకరతో పాటు నిర్మాతలలో ఒకరైన సురేష్ కొండేటి, రేడియో మిర్చి హేమంత్, స్వాతి తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు. "శంభో శంకర " ద్వారా హీరో గా పరిచయం అవుతున్న శంకర్ ఇంట్రడక్షన్ సాంగ్ గా ఈ పాట సినిమా లో వస్తుంది.

    Rangasthalam singer sung for Shambo Shankara movie

    ప్రముఖ గేయ రచయిత భాస్కర భట్ల రాసిన ఈ పాట లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్ గా విడుదలై ఇప్పటికే ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలలో మంచి క్రేజ్ ను సంపాదించుకొంది. ఆర్ ఆర్. పిక్చర్స్ సంస్థ ఎస్.కె పిక్చర్స్ సమర్పణలో శ్రీధర్. ఎన్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని వై.రమణారెడ్డి , సురేష్ కొండేటి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.. ఈ నెల మూడోవారంలో చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయబోతున్నట్లు నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Comedian Shakalaka Shankar decided to try out his luck as the male lead in films. He is reportedly making his lead debut in the film ‘Shambho Shankara’ to be directed by newcomer N Sreedhar. Ramana Reddy and Suresh Kondeti are producing the film under SK Pictures banner. This movie lyrical song released by VV Vinayak.
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

