ప్రఖ్యాత ర్యాపర్ హత్యకేసులో పురోగతి.. అనుమానితుడి అరెస్ట్.. హత్యాకేసు నమోదు

గ్రామీ అవార్డుకు నామినేట్ అయిన ర్యాపర్ నిప్సే హాసిల్ హత్య కేసులో దర్యాప్తు పురోగతి సాధించింది. లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్ నగర శివారులో జరిగిన దారుణ హత్యకు సంబంధించిన అనుమానితుడిని పోలీసులు అరెస్ట్ చేశారు. గతంలో నిప్సేతో గొడవపడిన ఓ వ్యక్తిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకొని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నట్టు లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్ పోలీసులు మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు.
హోల్డర్ అనే 29 ఏళ్ల యువకుడిని అరెస్ట్ చేసినట్టు పోలీసులు ధృవీకరించారు. ఆయనపై హత్యాకేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నట్టు పేర్కొన్నారు. నిందితుడికి బెయిల్ నిరాకరించినట్టు లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్ పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు.
నిప్సే హాసిల్ దారుణ హత్యకు గురయ్యాడు. భారత కాలమానం ప్రకారం ఆదివారం రాత్రి లాస్ ఏంజెలెస్లోని ఆయన తన సొంత బట్టల దుకాణం సమీపంలోనే నిప్సేను గుర్తు తెలియని దుండగులు కాల్చిచంపారు. ఈ దారుణ హత్య అమెరికా వ్యాప్తంగా సంచలనం రేపింది. ఈ కాల్పుల ఘటన హలీవుడ్ వర్గాల్లో విషాదం నింపింది.
హాసిల్ అసలు పేరు ఇర్మియాస్ ఆసేడమ్. దక్షిణా లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్లో పెరిగి పెద్దయ్యాడు. టీనేజ్లోనే ర్యాపర్గా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకొన్నారు. ఆయన రూపొందించిన విక్టరీ ల్యాప్స్ ఉత్తమ ర్యాప్ ఆల్బమ్గా ఈ ఏడాది గ్రామీ అవార్డులకు ఎంపికైంది.
Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources. Nipsey Hussle in a personal dispute was arrested in a Los Angeles suburb on Tuesday, a day after authorities named him publicly, police officials said
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
