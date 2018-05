 »   » రష్మిక స్పెషల్ ట్రైనింగ్.. ప్రియమైన కామేడ్ర్‌ కోసం తెలంగాణ పిల్లగా..

English summary

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut this year with Telugu film Chalo, will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade. As per the reports, Vijay will essay the character of a student leader from a communist family, while Rashmika will be seen as a cricketer playing for Telangana state. As a part of the preparation, the actress is currently taking some cricket lessons in the cricket club in Hyderabad.