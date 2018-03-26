English summary

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's movie Nela Ticket has completed 80% of the shooting and with only 3 pending songs makers confirmed the release on May 24th. Produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner and directed by Soggade Chinni Nayana, Raarandoi Veduka Chuddam fame Kalyankrishna Kurasala. The film stars Malvika Sharma as heroine along with Jagapathi Babu, Brahmanandam, Jayaprakash, Raghubabu, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Subbaraju, Annapurnamma, Priyadarshi, Prabhas Srinu, Pruthvi, Surekha Vani and Praveen playing crucial roles. Fida fame Shakthikanth Karthick is composing the music, editing by Chota K.Prasad, Art Direction by Brahma Kadali and Mukesh is handling the cinematography.