 నేల టికెట్‌తో రవితేజ.. మే 24న విడుదలకు సిద్ధం..

నేల టికెట్‌తో రవితేజ.. మే 24న విడుదలకు సిద్ధం..

ఎస్ఆర్‌టి ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సోగ్గాడే చిన్నినాయనా, రారండోయ్ వేడుక చూద్దాం లాంటి సూపర్ హిట్ చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు కళ్యాణ్‌కృష్ణ దర్శకత్వంలో, రాజా ది గ్రేట్‌తో అదరగొట్టిన మాస్ మహారాజా 'రవితేజ' హీరోగా రామ్ తాళ్లూరి గారు నిర్మిస్తున్న "నేల టిక్కెట్టు' చిత్ర యూనిట్ సభ్యులు తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకి శ్రీ రామ నవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియచేశారు.

చిత్ర నిర్మాణం ముగింపు దశలో ఉంది. సకుటుంబ సమేతంగా చూసేవిధంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూపుదిద్దుకుంటోంది అని నిర్మాత రామ్ తాళ్ళూరి తెలిపారు. మరో మూడు పాటలు చిత్రీకరించాల్సి ఉండగా, దాదాపు 80% షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మే 24న విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.


Ravi Tejas Nela Ticket set to release on May 24th

రవితేజ సరసన మాళవిక శర్మ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో జగపతిబాబు, బ్రహ్మానందం, జయప్రకాశ్, రఘుబాబు, సుబ్బరాజు, ఆలి, పోసాని కృష్ణమురళి, అన్నపూర్ణమ్మ, ప్రియదర్శి, ప్రభాస్ శ్రీను, పృథ్వీ, సురేఖా వాణి, ప్రవీణ్ తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.


ఫిదా ఫేం శక్తికాంత్ కార్తీక్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఛోటా కే ప్రసాద్ కూర్పు, బ్రహ్మ కడలి కళ, ముఖేష్ ఛాయాగ్రహణం సమకూరుస్తున్నారు. నిర్మాతగా రామ్ తాళ్ళూరి వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. సొగ్గేడా చిన్ని నాయనా ఫేం కళ్యాణ్ కృష్ణ కురసాల దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

English summary
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's movie Nela Ticket has completed 80% of the shooting and with only 3 pending songs makers confirmed the release on May 24th. Produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner and directed by Soggade Chinni Nayana, Raarandoi Veduka Chuddam fame Kalyankrishna Kurasala. The film stars Malvika Sharma as heroine along with Jagapathi Babu, Brahmanandam, Jayaprakash, Raghubabu, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Subbaraju, Annapurnamma, Priyadarshi, Prabhas Srinu, Pruthvi, Surekha Vani and Praveen playing crucial roles. Fida fame Shakthikanth Karthick is composing the music, editing by Chota K.Prasad, Art Direction by Brahma Kadali and Mukesh is handling the cinematography.
Story first published: Monday, March 26, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
