 »   » అకీరా విషయంలో రేణు దేశాయ్ భావోద్వేగం.... వరుణ్, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ సపోర్ట్!

"It makes me extremely happy when I witness the love and affection you all shower on my baby boy. Yes, he turns 14yrs old today so technically no longer a baby but I feel that for any mother her child will always be the tiny baby who she gave birth to. Akira is born to two extremely strong parents and into a family which has amazing great achievers, from his mothers and fathers side. I wish fervently on his birthday today, as his mother, that he achieves success in whichever field he chooses and makes his mark as awesome as his family members. You all make me extremely emotional as his mother and I can never thank you all enough for the beautiful birthday wishes that have been pouring in since last night. Thank you all on behalf of my little birthday boy." Renu Desai said.