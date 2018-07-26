English summary

"After a long hiatus me and Madhu Mantena team up to make a web series titled D COMPANY .It is going to be the ultimate chronicle of the Mumbai Underworld. My research on the subject matter of D Company came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld. The series will not be a biopic of just Dawood Ibrahim but that of the entire D Company from its initiation to its growth as the most dreaded organisation in the entire criminal history of India." RGV said.