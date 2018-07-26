తెలుగు
 మళ్లీ అండర్‌వరల్డ్ మీద ఫోకస్ పెట్టిన రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

మళ్లీ అండర్‌వరల్డ్ మీద ఫోకస్ పెట్టిన రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ


    అండర్ వరల్డ్ సినిమాలంటే మనకు ముందుగా గుర్చొచ్చేది రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ పేరు. సత్య, కంపెనీ లాంటి సినిమాల్లో అండర్ వరల్డ్ మాఫియా గురించి కళ్లకు కట్టినట్లు చూపించారు. అయితే కేవలం మూడు గంటల సినిమాలో ఏదైనా అంశాన్ని కూలంకశంగా చూపించడం ఏ దర్శకుడికైనా కష్టమే. అలా సాధ్యం కాని వాటిని వెబ్ సిరీస్ రూపంలోకి తెస్తున్నారు. రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ కూడా ఇపుడు ఇదే దారిలో ప్రయాణిస్తున్నారు.

    త్వరలో 'డి-కంపెనీ' పేరుతో వెబ్ సిరీస్ చేయబోతున్నట్లు వర్మ తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీ ద్వారా ఓ స్టేట్మెంట్ విడుదల చేశారు. ముంబై మాఫియా నేపథ్యంలో ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్ ఉంటుందని, మొత్తం ఐదు సీజన్లుగా దీన్ని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నామని, ఒక్కో సీజన్లో 10 ఎపిసోడ్లు ఉంటాయని తెలిపారు.

    RGV new web series D COMPANY

    ఈ వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌ కోసం గడిచిన 20 ఏళ్ల నాటి ఎన్నో విషయాలు సేకరించామని, ముంబై అండర్‌వరల్డ్ డాన్‌ దావూద్ ఇబ్రహీం ప్రస్తావన ఇందులో ఉంటుందని, ఈ ప్రపంచానికి తెలియని ఎన్నో విషయాలు ఇందులో చూపించబోతున్నామని రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ తెలిపారు.

    బాలీవుడ్‌ నిర్మాత మధు మంతెన కూడా ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో భాగం కాబోతున్నారట. ఇలాంటి సినిమాలు తీయడంలో ఎక్స్‌పర్ట్ అయిన వర్మ వెబ్ సిరీస్‌లో ఎన్నో కఠిన వాస్తవాలను చూపించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇది హిందీతో పాటు తెలుగులోనూ విడుదలవుతుందని సమాచారం.

    
    "After a long hiatus me and Madhu Mantena team up to make a web series titled D COMPANY .It is going to be the ultimate chronicle of the Mumbai Underworld. My research on the subject matter of D Company came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld. The series will not be a biopic of just Dawood Ibrahim but that of the entire D Company from its initiation to its growth as the most dreaded organisation in the entire criminal history of India." RGV said.
    Thursday, July 26, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
    
    

    
