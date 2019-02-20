తెలుగు
    మీదీ ఒక దేశమేనా? నీకు 3 పెళ్లిళ్లు జరిగేవా?..గట్టిగా ఇచ్చుకున్న రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

    By
    |

    పుల్వామా ఘటన తర్వాత... భారత్-పాక్ మధ్య ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి. ప్రతి భారతీయుడు ఉగ్రవాదులను ప్రేరేపిస్తూ భారత్ మీద దాడులు చేయిస్తున్న పాకిస్థాన్ మీద ఆగ్రహంతో రగలిపోతున్నాడు. సామాన్యుల నుంచి సినీ స్టార్ల వరకు ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ... తమ ఆగ్రహాన్ని వెల్లగక్కుతున్నారు.

    తాజాగా దర్శకుడు రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ... పాకిస్థాన్ ప్రధాన మంత్రి ఇమ్రాన్ ఖాన్‌ తీరును ఎండగడుతూ వరుస ట్వీట్లు చేశారు. ఒక రకంగా చెప్పాలంటే తన ట్వీట్లతో పాక్ ప్రధానిని ఉతికి ఆరేశాడు. వర్మ ట్వీట్లపై ఇండియన్ ఫ్యాన్స్ రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ ప్రశంసలు గుప్పిస్తున్నారు.

    నీకు 3 పెళ్లిళ్లు జరిగేవా?

    డియర్ ప్రైమినిస్టర్ ఇమ్రాన్ ఖాన్... మాటలతో సమస్యలు పరిష్కారం అయితే నీకు 3 పెళ్లిళ్లు చేసుకునే అవసరం వచ్చేది కాదేమో.. అంటూ వర్మ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    నీపై ఎలా బాంబులు వేయాలో నేర్పు

    డియర్ ప్రైమినిస్టర్ ఇమ్రాన్ ఖాన్... మాటల ద్వారా ఒక మనిషి పరుగెత్తుకుంటూ టన్నుల కొద్దీ ఆర్డీఎక్స్ నీపై ఎలా వేయాలో నేర్పించండి. ఇండియన్స్ అంతా కలిసి నీకు ట్యూషన్ ఫీ చెల్లించుకుంటాం.

    అమెరికా వాడు వచ్చేదాకా తెలియదు, మీదీ ఒక దేశమేనా?

    అమెరికా వాడు నీ దేశంలోకి వచ్చి అక్కడ ఎవరు(ఒసామా) ఉంటున్నారో తెలుసుకున్నాడు. కానీ మీ దేశంలో ఎవరు ఉన్నారో మీకు తెలియదు. మీదీ నిజంగా ఒక దేశమేనా? మాకు తెలియక అడుగుతున్నాం. కాస్త మమ్మల్ని ఎడ్యుకేట్ చేయండి ఇమ్రాన్ సర్.

    నువ్వు ఖండించగా నేను వినలేదు

    జేషే ఇ మహ్మద్, లష్కరే తోయిబా, తాలిబన్, ఆల్‌ఖైదా మీ ప్లే స్టేషన్ కాదని ఎవరూ చెప్పలేదు. కానీ ఆ విషయాన్ని మీరు ఖండించగా నేనెప్పుడూ వినలేదు ఇమ్రాన్ సర్.

    క్రికెట్ బాల్స్ బాంబులా?

    జేషే మహ్మద్, లష్కరే తోయిబా, తాలిబన్, ఆల్ ఖైదా మీ చేతుల్లోని బంతులు. వాటిని మీ బ్యాటింగుతో పాకిస్థాన్ బౌండరీ దాటించి ఇండియన్ పెవిలియన్‌ వైపుకు పంపుతారని విన్నాను. సార్ దయచేసి చెప్పండి... క్రికెట్ బాల్స్‌ను బాంబులుగా భావిస్తున్నారా?

    English summary
    "Dear Prime Minister ImranKhanPTI If problems can be resolved by dialogue. You wouldn’t have needed to marry 3 Times. Can you please educate us dumb Indians on how to have dialogue with a man rushing at you to explode tons of RDX on you ..And ofcourse we all Indians will pay you, your tuition fee Teacher. if America came to know who lives in ur country(Osama) and ur own country doesn’t know who lives in ur own country, is ur country actually a country? ..Me just a dumb Indian asking sir...Please please educate Imran Sir." RGV Tweeted.
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
