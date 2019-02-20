మీదీ ఒక దేశమేనా? నీకు 3 పెళ్లిళ్లు జరిగేవా?..గట్టిగా ఇచ్చుకున్న రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI I heard that jaish e Mohammed ,Lashkar e taiba ,Taliban and Alqaeda are ur balls which u keep hitting them out of boundaries of pakistan into Indian pavilions .Sir please tell if u think cricket balls are bombs sir. Educate us sir please sir 🙏

Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI if America came to know who lives in ur country(Osama) and ur own country doesn’t know who lives in ur own country, is ur country actually a country? ..Me just a dumb Indian asking sir...Please please educate Imran Sir🙏

Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Can you please educate us dumb Indians on how to have dialogue with a man rushing at you to explode tons of RDX on you ..And ofcourse we all Indians will pay you, your tuition fee Teacher

