రాంచరణ్‌ను కలిసిన RX 100 యూనిట్.. హీరో, దర్శకుడికి చెర్రీ ప్రశంస

    విడుదలకు ముందే మంచి క్రేజ్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకొన్న RX 100 తొలి రోజు నుంచే మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్‌ను సాధిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం గురువారం (జూలై 12) రోజున ప్రేక్షకులకు ముందుకు వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రం విజయం వైపు దూసుకుపోతున్న నేపథ్యంలో చిత్ర హీరో కార్తీకేయ, దర్శకుడు అజయ్ భూపతి, నిర్మాత అశోక్ రెడ్డి, డిస్టిబ్యూటర్ తదితరులు మెగా పవర్‌స్టార్ రాంచరణ్‌ను కలుసుకొన్నారు.

    RX 100 చిత్రానికి వస్తున్న రెస్పాన్స్‌పై రాంచరణ్ అడిగి తెలుసుకొన్నారు. అలాగే ఈ చిత్రంలో అద్బుతమైన ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చిన కార్తీకేయ, పాయల్, రావు రమేష్, రాంకీని ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రశంసించినట్టు తెలిసింది. అలాగే విభిన్నమైన కథ, కథనాలతో RX 100 రూపొందించిన అజయ్ భూపతిని అభినందించినట్టు చిత్ర యూనిట్ తెలిపింది.


    RX 100 చిత్రాన్ని చూడాలని యూనిట్ ఆహ్వానించగా.. తాను వీలు చూసుకొని చూస్తానని చిత్ర యూనిట్‌కు రాంచరణ్ వెల్లడించినట్టు యూనిట్ పేర్కొన్నది. ఇలాంటి విభిన్నమైన చిత్రాలు రావాల్సిన అవసరం ఎంతైనా ఉందని ఈ సందర్భంగా అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేసినట్టు తెలిసింది.


    RX 100 చిత్రంలో నటించిన హీరో, హీరోయిన్లు పాయల్ రాజ్‌పుత్, కార్తీకేయ కొత్తవారనప్పటికీ, స్టార్ల మాదిరిగా నటించారనే అభిప్రాయం ఆడియెన్స్‌లో వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోనే కాకుండా ఓవర్సీస్‌లో కూడా మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధిస్తున్నది.


    RX 100 చిత్రానికి సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకులతోపాటు సినీ ప్రముఖుల ప్రశంసలు లభిస్తున్నాయి. రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ ఈ చిత్రం గురించి ప్రత్యేకంగా పేర్కొంటూ ట్వీట్ చేయడం గమనార్హం. పరిశ్రమలోని సినీ ప్రముఖులు కూడా ఈ చిత్రంపై ఆసక్తిని కనబరుస్తున్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.


    English summary
    Ajay Bhupathi, a student of Ram Gopal Varma is making his directorial debut with RX 100 movie which released on July 12th. Starring Karthikeya and Payal, the film is an intense love story. Teasers, Trailers created lot of buzz in the industry. Before its release, high expectations in audience. after release this movie getting good response all over the corner. In this occassion, Unit met Mega power star Ram Charan
