English summary

After directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in his landmark 150th film 'Khaidi No.150', director VV Vinayak is back — this time with Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The big-budget film is titled 'Intelligent' and is set to hit screens next month.Producer C Kalyan, who's bankrolling the film, announced that Intelligent will be releasing worldwide on February 9. This movie first look released on January 22nd.