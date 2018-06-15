 »   » జూలై 6న 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యు' రిలీజ్

జూలై 6న 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యు' రిలీజ్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    సుప్రీమ్‌ హీరో సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌ కథానాయకుడిగా, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా క్రియేటివ్‌ కమర్షియల్స్‌ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ పతాకంపై ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో క్రియేటివ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌ కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు, వల్లభ నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'తేజ్‌'. ఐ లవ్‌ యు అనేది ఉపశీర్షిక. షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ వర్క్‌ జరుపుకుంటోంది. ఇటీవల విడుదలై ఈ చిత్రం ఆడియోకు ట్రెమండస్‌ రెస్పాన్స్‌ వస్తోంది. జూన్‌ 16న మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు విజయవాడలోని ట్రెండ్‌సెట్‌ మాల్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం ఆడియో సక్సెస్‌మీట్‌ను చాలా గ్రాండ్‌గా సెలబ్రేట్‌ చెయ్యబోతున్నారు. 'తొలిప్రేమ', 'ఉల్లాసంగా ఉత్సాహంగా', 'డార్లింగ్‌' వంటి రొమాంటిక్‌ మూవీస్‌ని అందించిన ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తోన్న మరో రొమాంటిక్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ ఇది. మంచి లవ్‌ ఫీల్‌తో సాగే ప్రేమకథా చిత్రంగా 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యు' రూపొందుతోంది. జూలై 6 ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

    Sai Dharam Tejs Tej I love you set to release on Julay 6th

    సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌, జయప్రకాశ్‌, పవిత్రా లోకేశ్‌, ప థ్వీ, సురేఖా వాణి, వైవా హర్ష, జోష్‌ రవి, అరుణ్‌ కుమార్‌ తదితరులు నటిస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి లిరిక్స్‌: చంద్రబోస్‌, రామజోగయ్యశాస్త్రి, పోతుల రవికిరణ్‌, గోశాల రాంబాబు, స్టంట్స్‌: వెంకట్‌, ప్రొడక్షన్‌ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌: సతీశ్‌, ప్రొడక్షన్‌ కంట్రోలర్‌: మోహన్‌, చీఫ్‌ కో డైరెక్టర్‌: చలసాని రామారావు, ఎడిటర్‌: ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.శేఖర్‌, ఆర్ట్‌: సాహి సురేశ్‌, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుందర్‌, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: అండ్రూ.ఐ, మాటలు: డార్లింగ్‌ స్వామి, సహ నిర్మాత: వల్లభ, నిర్మాత: కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు, కథ, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌.

    English summary
    Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej's latest film with Anupama Parameswaran as heroine is 'Tej' with caption 'I Love U'. A.Karunakaran is Directing this film while Creative Producer K.S.Rama Rao, Vallabha are bankrolling this film under Creative Commercials Movie Makers. Entire shooting part has been completed with two songs recently shot in Paris. Film is currently undergoing its Editing and Dubbing works. Ppst-Production work is on full swing. Makers are planning to release the film on July 6th.
    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 19:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue