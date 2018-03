 »   » రికార్డు ధరకు సాక్ష్యం శాటిలైట్.. హిందీ హక్కులకే దిమ్మతిరిగింది..

English summary

Bellamkonda Suresh’s son Bellamkonda Srinivas made a name for himself in the Tollywood trade by working with A list directors like Vinayaka and Boyapati Srinu. Srinivas's upcoming film Sakshyam with director Sriwaas has been fetching lucrative deals for its makers. Its Hindi dubbing rights were recently sold for a whopping Rs. 8 crore and the satellite rights of the film were now bagged by Zee Network for a handsome Rs. 5.5 crore.