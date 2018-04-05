 »   » రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర వారికి చక్కటి సమాధానం.. పెళ్లి అనగానే ముఖం చాటేశారు.. సమంత

English summary

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni getting good buzz from all over the world. Samantha's Rama Laxmi role has earned a tremoundous positive talk. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. This movie released on March 30th. This movie collects 120 crores gross collections world wide. In this occassion, She speak to media and shares her views.