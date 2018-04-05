 »   » రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర వారికి చక్కటి సమాధానం.. పెళ్లి అనగానే ముఖం చాటేశారు.. సమంత

రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర వారికి చక్కటి సమాధానం.. పెళ్లి అనగానే ముఖం చాటేశారు.. సమంత

రంగస్థలం సినిమాతో సమంత అక్కినేని దక్షిణాదిలో తిరుగులేని నటిగా పేరును సంపాదించుకొన్నారు. 2018లో సమంత నటించిన మొదటి సినిమానే బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌గా నిలువడంతో ఇప్పుడు ఆమె వైపే ఇండస్ట్రీ చూపు పెట్టింది. పెళ్లైతే హీరోయిన్లు సినీ పరిశ్రమలో రాణించలేరనే అపవాదును సమంత తుడిచిపెట్టేసింది. రంగస్థలం సినిమా సక్సెస్‌లో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రికకు ఇంటర్వ్యూ ఇచ్చారు. పెళ్లి జరిగితే హీరోయిన్లు పనికిరారు అనే వాదన తప్పు అని చెప్పినట్టు ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రిక కథనాన్ని వెల్లడించింది. ఇంకా ఆ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అనేక విషయాలను ప్రస్తావించారు. సమంత చెప్పిన విషయాలు మీ కోసం...

ఆఫర్లు ముఖం చాటేశాయి..

ఆఫర్లు ముఖం చాటేశాయి..

నాగచైతన్యతో పెళ్లి అని ప్రకటించిన తర్వాత పరిస్థితులు అనూహ్యంగా మారిపోయాయి. రాత్రికి రాత్రే వచ్చిన ఆఫర్లు ముఖం చాటేశాయి. ఆ క్షణం ఏం జరుగుతున్నదో నాకు అర్థం కాలేదు. కొన్నేళ్లుగా ఎన్నో హిట్లు ఇచ్చాను. పెళ్లి అనగానే ఎందుకు ఇలా మారిపోయిందనే భయం కలిగింది.


పురుషాధిక్యత ప్రపంచం

పురుషాధిక్యత ప్రపంచం

సినీ పరిశ్రమ పురుషాధిక్యత కలిగిన పరిశ్రమ. స్టార్ హీరోయిన్లుగా చెలామణి అవుతున్న వారు పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటున్నామని ప్రకటించిన తర్వాత వారి కెరీర్ అర్ధాంతరంగా ముగిసిపోయిందనే విషయం నాకు తెలుసు. ఎందరో హీరోయిన్లు పెళ్లి తర్వాత అక్కగా, వదినగా, తల్లి పాత్రలు పోషించిన దాఖలాలు నాకు తెలుసు. నా విషయంలో కూడా అదే జరిగిందా అనిపించించింది.


విమర్శలకు రామలక్ష్మీ సమాధానం

విమర్శలకు రామలక్ష్మీ సమాధానం

రంగస్థలం సినిమాలోని రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర ఎన్నో విమర్శలు సమంత సమాధానం చెప్పినట్లయింది. పెళ్లి తర్వాత హీరోయిన్లుగా పనికిరారు అనే కొందరి నమ్మకాన్ని పటాపంచలు చేసింది సమంత. దర్శకుడు సుకుమార్ పడిన కష్టం వల్లనే ఇది సాధ్యమైంది. రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర తెర మీద గొప్పగా కనిపించడానికి ఆయనే కారణం అని సమంత ఇటీవల తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని పంచుకొన్నారు.


నటనకు దూరం కాను..

నటనకు దూరం కాను..

ఎట్టి పరిస్థితుల్లోనూ నటనకు దూరం కాను. ఫ్యామిలీ, కెరీర్‌ను బ్యాలెన్స్ చేసుకొంటూనే నటిస్తూనే ఉంటాను. రంగస్థలం సినిమా మరికొందరు దర్శకులు నాతో పనిచేయడానికి ఖచ్చితంగా దోహదపడుతుంది. ఇక ముందు మంచి పాత్రలు రావడానికి రామలక్ష్మీ పాత్ర అవకాశం కలిగించింది అని సమంత అన్నారు.


English summary
Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni getting good buzz from all over the world. Samantha's Rama Laxmi role has earned a tremoundous positive talk. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. This movie released on March 30th. This movie collects 120 crores gross collections world wide. In this occassion, She speak to media and shares her views.
Story first published: Thursday, April 5, 2018, 20:13 [IST]
