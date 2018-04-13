 »   » ఈ రోజు నా మనసు చాలా తృప్తిగా ఉంది: సమంత

English summary

Ram Charan's Rangasthalam movie emerged as blockbuster in tollywood. This movie has collected Rs 100 Cr (share) collection and has crossed 150 Crores (Gross). With showers of praises, Ram Charan and team seems to be buoyed. In this happy time film unit has been organising Success meet in Hyderabad Yousufguda police ground. Power Star Pawan Kalyan attending as Chief guest for the Rangasthalam success meet.