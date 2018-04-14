 »   » మళ్లీ పలకరించిన సావిత్రి.. మహానటి టీజర్ రిలీజ్

మళ్లీ పలకరించిన సావిత్రి.. మహానటి టీజర్ రిలీజ్

ప్రముఖ నటి సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన మహానటి చిత్రం టీజర్ విడుదలైంది. ఈ టీజర్‌లోని సన్నివేశాలు భావోద్వేగానికి గురిచేసేలా ఉన్నాయి. విడుదలైన వెంటనే మహానటి టీజర్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది. ఈ టీజర్ మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ లభిస్తున్నది.

మహానటి సావిత్రి పాత్రలో యువ తార కీర్తి సురేష్ నటిస్తున్నారు. సమంత, విజయ దేవరకొండ కీలకపాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు. మలయాళ స్టార్ దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారు. వైజయంతి ఫిల్మ్స్, స్వప్న సినిమా బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రానికి నాగ ఆశ్విన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మే 9న రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేశారు.

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda are playing key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. In this occassion, Vyjayanthi movies released movies teaser.
