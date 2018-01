English summary

Seerat Kapoor has bagged two back-to-back hits like Raju Gari Gadi2, Okka Kshanam movies. Now she is eying on hat-trick with Touch Chesi Chudu. The actor is playing one of the love interests of Ravi Teja in Touch Chesi Chudu which is hitting the screens on February 2. Directed by Vikram Sirikonda, the film is going to show Ravi Teja in two different phases of his life. Seerat said, “After the screening of Okka Kshanam, many from the audiences have come to me and appreciated me directly. It happened with Raju Gari Gadhi 2 also. I am happy as an actor. It doesn’t mean that I will not work hard. I’ll work much harder.