 »   » అదిరే కాంబినేషన్: శర్వానంద్-సాయి పల్లవి... దర్శకుడు ఎవరంటే?

English summary

Successful hero Sharwanand who is riding high with consecutive hits of Shatamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu this year will next team up with talented director Hanu Raghavapudi. Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce the film Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas Banner. Sensational beauty Sai Pallavi is confirmed to play Sharwanand’s love interest in the film.