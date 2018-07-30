 »   » ముద్దుగారే యశోద వెబ్ సిరీస్ కాదు సినిమా.. సింగర్ సునీత

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Muddugare Yashoda a web series exhibited for celebrities on Sunday evening at Prasad Labs of Hyderabad. Singer Sunita, Sameer, Pavitra Lokesh, Madhuvani, Shruti, Sunita, Uttej, Bittiri Satti, Kalyani Mallik are attended for this show. Singer Sunita says that It's not a web series, the feel give like a movie.
Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 12:44 [IST]