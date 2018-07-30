తెలుగు
ముద్దుగారే యశోద వెబ్ సిరీస్ కాదు సినిమా.. సింగర్ సునీత

    సమీర్ ,పవిత్ర లోకేష్, మధుమని ,శృతి తదితరులు నటించిన "ముద్దుగారే యశోద" వెబ్ సిరీస్ స్పెషల్ షోను ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం హైదరాబాద్ ప్రసాద్ లాబ్స్‌లో ప్రముఖుల కోసం ప్రదర్శించారు. ఈ ప్రదర్శనకు సింగర్ సునీత ,ఉత్తేజ్ ,బిత్తిరి సత్తి ,కళ్యాణి మల్లిక్ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    సింగర్ సునీత మాట్లాడుతూ దర్శకురాలు శ్రీ చైతూ ఇదివరకే నాతో రాగం అనే షార్ట్ ఫిలిం చేసింది. నాకు చాలా ఇష్టమైన సినిమా అది. ఇప్పుడు చాలా మంచి టైటిల్ తో "ముద్దుగారే యశోద" వెబ్ సిరీస్ చేసింది. నాకయితే సినిమా చూసినట్టే అనిపించింది. ,ఇందులో నటించిన పిల్లలు చాలా బాగా చేసారు. శ్రీ చైతూ త్వరలో సినిమాతో మన ముందు రాబోతున్నది అని అన్నారు.

    Singer Sunita: Muddugare Yashoda is not web series, Its a movie

    ప్రొడ్యూసర్ రాజ్ రాచూరి మాట్లాడుతూ డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీ చైతూ నా స్నేహితురాలు ఆమెకి చాలా విజన్ ఉంది. చాలా కష్టపడుతుంది. ఒకటి అనుకుంటే అది చేసే వరకు విశ్రమించదు. త్వరలోనే మూడు భాషల్లో ఓ సినిమాని కూడా నిర్మిస్తున్నాము ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్ని ఆదరించినట్టే సినిమాని కూడా ఆదరిస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నాను అని అన్నారు.

    దర్శకురాలు శ్రీ చైతూ మాట్లాడుతూ.. మా మొదటి షార్ట్ ఫిలిం "రాగం" నాకు చాలా మంచి అనుభూతిని ఇచ్చింది. అది నాకు ఓ టర్నింగ్ పాయింట్. అందుకు నేను సునీత అక్కకి రుణపడి ఉంటాను. ఇందులో "ముద్దుగారే యశోద" సునీత వాయిస్ కూడా ఇచ్చారు. ఇలా అందరూ నాకు హెల్ప్ చేసారు. ఇందులో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన పవిత్ర లోకేష్, సమీర్, నా డిఓ.పి సిద్దు, గోపి ,శృతి, మ్యూజిక్ ఇచ్చిన కళ్యాణి మల్లిక్, ఇతరులు నాకు సహకరించారు. మీ అందరి అశీసులతో త్వరలో సినిమాతో కూడా మీ ముందుకు వస్తాం అని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Muddugare Yashoda a web series exhibited for celebrities on Sunday evening at Prasad Labs of Hyderabad. Singer Sunita, Sameer, Pavitra Lokesh, Madhuvani, Shruti, Sunita, Uttej, Bittiri Satti, Kalyani Mallik are attended for this show. Singer Sunita says that It's not a web series, the feel give like a movie.
    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
