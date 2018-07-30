 »   » ముద్దుగారే యశోద వెబ్ సిరీస్ కాదు సినిమా.. సింగర్ సునీత

English summary

Muddugare Yashoda a web series exhibited for celebrities on Sunday evening at Prasad Labs of Hyderabad. Singer Sunita, Sameer, Pavitra Lokesh, Madhuvani, Shruti, Sunita, Uttej, Bittiri Satti, Kalyani Mallik are attended for this show. Singer Sunita says that It's not a web series, the feel give like a movie.