 »   » సోనమ్ కపూర్ వీడియోతో ఇబ్బందుల్లో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్... పోలీసుల వార్నింగ్!

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj

English summary

After making his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan- Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan, Malayalam heartthrob has starting shooting for his second Hindi film, 'The Zoya Factor' which has him sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor. The duo have been filming in the city for quite sometime. However, a recent video of Dulquer from the sets got him into trouble with the Mumbai Police. It all began when a video of him violating some road safety norms started doing rounds on the internet. It showed him sitting in a driver's seat of his car but with a phone in his hands and hands off the steering wheel. Sonam who shot this video is heard saying 'weirdo' by the end of it.