తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సోనమ్ కపూర్ వీడియోతో ఇబ్బందుల్లో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్... పోలీసుల వార్నింగ్!

సోనమ్ కపూర్ వీడియోతో ఇబ్బందుల్లో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్... పోలీసుల వార్నింగ్!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'కార్వాన్' సినిమా ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన మలయాళం యంగ్ హీరో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ తన సెకండ్ బాలీవుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ 'ది జోయా ఫ్యాక్టర్' షూటింగులో బిజీ అయిపోయాడు. ఇందులో సోనమ్ కపూర్‌తో కలిసి దుల్కర్ నటిస్తున్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ ఇద్దరిపై ముంబై సిటీలో సన్నివేశాల చిత్రీకరణ జరుగుతోంది.

    అయితే షూటింగ్ సెట్స్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఓ వీడియో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ను ఇబ్బందుల్లో పడేసింది. దీంతో అతడు రోడ్ సేఫ్టీ నిబంధనలు పాటించడం లేదంటూ ముంబై పోలీసులు హెచ్చరించారు. ఈ వీడియో పోస్ట్ చేసింది మరెవరో కాదు.... సోనమ్ కపూర్.

    ఆ వీడియోలో ఏముందంటే..?

    ఆ వీడియోలో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ డ్రైవింగ్ సీట్లో కూర్చుని కారు నడుపుతున్నట్లు ఉంది. అయితే కారు డ్రైవ్ చేస్తూ మొబైల్ వాడుతుండటంపై మందలిస్తూ సోనమ్ ఈ వీడియో తీశారు. ఇది సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ కావడంతో ముంబై పోలీస్ విభాగం ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు.

    రీల్ లైఫ్‌లోనూ ఇలాంటి ప్రమాదకరమైన స్టంట్స్ అంగీకరించబోము

    ముంబై పోలీసులు స్పందిస్తూ.... దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ కారు డ్రైవ్ చేస్తూ ఫోన్ వాడటాన్ని తప్పుబట్టారు. సినిమాల్లో కూడా తాము ఇలాంటివి అంగీకరించబోమని, దీని వల్ల మీ ప్రాణాలు మాత్రమే కాదు, మీ నిర్లక్ష్యపూరితమైన డ్రైవింగ్ వల్ల ఇతరుల ప్రాణాలు ప్రమాదంలో పడతాయి అని హెచ్చరించారు.

    అసలు విషయం చెప్పిన సోనమ్

    అసలు విషయం చెప్పిన సోనమ్

    అయితే ముంబై పోలీసులు ఎంటరవ్వడంతో సోనమ్ కపూర్ అసలు విషయం వెల్లడించారు. దుల్కర్ కారుడ్రైవ్ చేయలేదని, ట్రక్కుతో లాగబడుతున్న కారులో తాము ఇద్దరం కూర్చున్నామని, ఇదంతా షూటింగులో భాగమని, మీరు ఇలాంటి వాటిపై అప్రమత్తంగా ఉన్నందుకు ధన్యవాదములు అంటూ రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు.

    నెం.1 పొజిషన్లో ప్రియా వారియర్, సన్నీ లియోన్‌ ఔట్ (2018 టాప్ 10 రిపోర్ట్)

    అభిమానులకు సందేశం ఇచ్చేందుకేనా?

    అభిమానులకు సందేశం ఇచ్చేందుకేనా?

    అయితే దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, సోనమ్ కపూర్, ముంబై పోలీసుల మధ్య జరిగిన ట్విట్టర్ కన్వర్జేషన్ చూస్తుంటే.... రోడ్ సేఫ్టీ విషయంలో ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలని ప్రజలకు మెసేజ్ ఇవ్వడంలో భాగంగా ఇదంతా చేసినట్లు స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    English summary
    After making his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan- Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan, Malayalam heartthrob has starting shooting for his second Hindi film, 'The Zoya Factor' which has him sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor. The duo have been filming in the city for quite sometime. However, a recent video of Dulquer from the sets got him into trouble with the Mumbai Police. It all began when a video of him violating some road safety norms started doing rounds on the internet. It showed him sitting in a driver's seat of his car but with a phone in his hands and hands off the steering wheel. Sonam who shot this video is heard saying 'weirdo' by the end of it.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue