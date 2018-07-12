 »   » ఈ సినిమా అర్థం కాక ప్రేక్షకులకు పిచ్చెక్కడం ఖాయం : శ్రీవిష్ణు

English summary

Sree Vishnu Super Funny Speech at Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu First Look Launch. It is a known fact that Nara Rohit, Sudheer Babu, and Sree Vishnu will be seen together for a film called Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayulu. Shriya plays the main lead in this film which is being directed by debutant Indraneel. Touted to be a complete thriller, this film is being produced by Apparao Bellana.