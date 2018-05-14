 »   » డైరెక్టర్లందరూ పడుకుంటావా అని అడిగారు.. హీరోయిన్లంటే ఆటబొమ్మగానే చూస్తారు.. శ్రీరెడ్డి ఫైర్

English summary

Tollywood does not respect actresses, they are only showpieces in movies, said Sri Reddy, in an event conducted at Lamakaan on Sunday about sexual harassment at workplace.The panel was discussing several forms of sexual harassment that women face in the workplace, focusing on Telugu film industry. Apart from Sri Reddy, actress Apoorva and academic-activist Sujatha. Sri Reddy said that Almost all Tollywood directors have asked for sexual favours. Most actresses are not coming out and saying this aloud fearing for their reputation and career. There is sexism even in pay. If an actor is paid Rs 10 crore, actresses will get hardly a crore.