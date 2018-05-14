 »   » డైరెక్టర్లందరూ పడుకుంటావా అని అడిగారు.. హీరోయిన్లంటే ఆటబొమ్మగానే చూస్తారు.. శ్రీరెడ్డి ఫైర్

టాలీవుడ్‌లోని డైరెక్టర్లందరూ పడుకోమని అడిగారు : శ్రీరెడ్డి

వివాదాస్పద నటి శ్రీరెడ్డి మరోసారి తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమపై తీవ్ర ఆరోపణలు చేసింది. ఇటీవల జరిగిన ఓ చర్చావేదికలో మాట్లాడుతూ తెలుగు దర్శకులపై మాటల దాడి చేసింది. హైదరాబాద్‌లోని లా మకాన్‌లో ఆదివారం జరిగిన కార్యక్రమంలో శ్రీరెడ్డితోపాటు నటి అపూర్వ, విద్యావేత్త, సామాజిక కార్యకర్త సుజాత సురేపల్లి పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పలు రంగాల్లో మహిళలపై జరుగుతున్న లైంగిక వేధింపులు, దాడులపై చర్చించారు. సినీ పరిశ్రమలోకి వచ్చే ప్రతీ మహిళను ఓ వస్తువుగానే చూస్తారు. కెరీర్‌లో ఎదగడానికి ప్రయత్నించే వర్థమాన తారల బలహీనతలను క్యాష్ చేసుకోవాలనుకొంటారు అని శ్రీరెడ్డి చెప్పారు.

నా మాదిరిగానే బాధితులు

తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో మహిళా నటులకు సరైన గౌరవం ఉండదు. సినిమాల్లో మహిళలను కేవలం ఆటబొమ్మలుగానే చూస్తారు. టాలీవుడ్‌లోని డైరెక్టర్లందరూ పడుకోమని అడిగారు. నా మాదిరిగానే చాలా మంది బాధితులు ఉన్నారు. అయితే సమాజంలో పరువు పోతుందని, కెరీర్ పాడవుతుందని భయపడుతున్నారు. అందుకే వారు ముందుకు రావడం లేదు అని శ్రీరెడ్డి అన్నారు.

హీరోలకు, హీరోయిన్ల మధ్య వ్యత్యాసం

టాలీవుడ్‌లో హీరోలకు, హీరోయిన్ల చెల్లించే రెమ్యూనరేషన్‌లో వ్యత్యాసం ఉంది. హీరోకు రూ.10 కోట్లు చెల్లిస్తే, హీరోయిన్‌కు ఓ రూ.1 కోటి చెల్లిస్తారు. నటీమణుల హోదాను బట్టి, ప్రముఖుల స్టాటస్‌ను బట్టి వేధింపుల తీవ్రత ఉంటుంది అని శ్రీరెడ్డి చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

ఆడదంటే ఓ వస్తువుగానే

సినీ పరిశ్రమలోకి వచ్చే ప్రతీ మహిళను ఓ వస్తువుగానే చూస్తారు. కెరీర్‌లో ఎదగడానికి ప్రయత్నించే వర్థమాన తారల బలహీనతలను క్యాష్ చేసుకోవాలనుకొంటారు అని శ్రీరెడ్డి చెప్పారు.

ఇండస్ట్రీపై పోరాటం ఈజీ కాదు

క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ అనేది చాలా సాధారణమైన అంశంగా చూస్తారు. ప్రముఖుడిపై ఇలాంటి ఆరోపణలు చేస్తే పబ్లిక్ స్టంట్ అని మాటలతో దాడి చేస్తారు. వారికి బలంతో బాధితురాలిపైనే దాడుల చేస్తారు. సినీ పరిశ్రమలో ఇలాంటి ఆగడాలపై పోరాటం చేయడమంటే అంత ఈజీ కాదు. బాధితురాలి పరువు తీసేలా వ్యాఖ్యలు చేస్తారు. అనేక సమస్యల్లోకి నెట్టుతారు అని నటి అపూర్వ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.

అన్యాయాలపై ప్రజలు మాట్లాడరే

లైంగిక వేధింపుల సమస్య అన్ని రంగాల్లోను ఉందని ప్రజలు అంటారు. నటీనటులను ప్రేక్షకులు గొప్ప ఐకాన్లుగా చూస్తారు. కానీ వారు చేసే దుశ్చర్యలపై పెదవి విప్పరు. అన్యాయాలపై ఎలుగెత్తే పరిస్థితి రావాలి అని సుజాత సూరెపల్లి అన్నారు.

Tollywood does not respect actresses, they are only showpieces in movies, said Sri Reddy, in an event conducted at Lamakaan on Sunday about sexual harassment at workplace.The panel was discussing several forms of sexual harassment that women face in the workplace, focusing on Telugu film industry. Apart from Sri Reddy, actress Apoorva and academic-activist Sujatha. Sri Reddy said that Almost all Tollywood directors have asked for sexual favours. Most actresses are not coming out and saying this aloud fearing for their reputation and career. There is sexism even in pay. If an actor is paid Rs 10 crore, actresses will get hardly a crore.
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
