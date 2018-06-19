 »   » నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ త్వరలో బయటకొస్తాయి: శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్స్ ఎవరిపై?

నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ త్వరలో బయటకొస్తాయి: శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్స్ ఎవరిపై?

    చికాగోలో తెలుగు సెక్స్ రాకెట్ బట్టబయలవ్వడం, అందులో పలువురు తెలుగు హీరోయిన్లకు సంబంధం ఉందని తేలడంతో ప్రపంచం మొత్తం నివ్వెరపోయింది. అమెరికా లాంటి దేశాల్లో కూడా మన వాళ్లు ఇలాంటి నీచమైన దందాలు చేస్తున్నారా? అంటూ తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రజలు విస్మయం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సెక్స్ రాకెట్ నేపథ్యంలో సంచలన తెలుగు నటి శ్రీరెడ్డి సోషల్ మీడియాలో చేసిన కామెంట్స్ హాట్ టాపిక్ అయ్యాయి. తనకు అన్యాయం చేశాడంటూ తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన ఓ ప్రముఖ హీరోను ఉద్దేశించి ఆమె ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. నేచురల్ నల్లత్రాచు అంటూ అతడిపై శ్రీరెడ్డి ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    నా నోటికాడ కూడు లాగేశాడు

    నా నోటికాడ కూడు లాగేశాడు

    కొన్ని రోజులుగా శ్రీరెడ్డి ఓ ప్రముఖ హీరోపై ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అతడిని ఉద్దేశించే ఆమె తాగా మరోసారి సంచలన కామెంట్స్ చేశారు. గతంలో తనను అవకాశాలు ఇప్పిస్తానని చెప్పి సెక్సువల్‌గా వాడుకున్నాడని, ఇప్పుడు తన నోటికాడ కూడా లాక్కున్నాడని ఆమె వాపోయారు.

    నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ బయటకొస్తాయి

    నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ బయటకొస్తాయి

    చికాగో పోలీసుల మాదిరిగా మన పోలీసులు కూడా రంగంలోకి దిగితే నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ బయటకు వస్తాయి అంటూ సదరు హీరో పేరు ప్రస్తావించకుండా శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్స్ చేశారు.

    బూతులు ప్రయోగించిన శ్రీరెడ్డి

    తన పోస్టులో శ్రీరెడ్డి ఆ హీరోను నేచురల్ నల్లత్రాచు అంటూ సంబోధిస్తూ రాయడానికి వీల్లేని బూతులు ప్రయోగించింది. తనకు అన్యాయం చేయడమే కాకుండా, ఇపుడు బిగ్ బాస్ లాంటి టీవీ షోలలో అవకాశాలు రాకుండా చేస్తున్నాడని ఆమె ఆగ్రహంతో ఊగిపోతున్నారు.

    తీగ లాగాను, డొంక కదిలింది

    ‘తీగ లాగాను, డొంక కదిలింది. మన వాళ్లు చిన్న ప్రాబ్లమే అని లైట్ తీసుకున్నారు... అమెరికన్ పోలీస్ సీరియస్‌గా తీసుకున్నారు. అందుకే అమెరికా రంగంలోకి దిగింది. గొడవ ముదరకముందే తలసాని వారు, మా అసోసిషన్ వారు కలిసి మా ప్రాబ్లమ్స్ చక్కబెడతారో... లేక నాకు కార్డ్ ఇవ్వకుండా కాకమ్మ కథలు చెప్పినట్లు అమెరికన్ పోలీసులకు చెబుతారో చూద్దాం... అంటూ శ్రీరెడ్డి ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీలో మరో ఆసక్తికర పోస్టు చేశారు.

    Sri Reddy seems to have taken another pot-shot at Nani regarding the situation. Taking to her Facebook page, Sri Reddy hit back at Nani about her lost opportunity in Bigg Boss Telugu and the legal initiative he has taken against her. Sri Reddy wrote that she has a lot of evidences about the recently busted prostitution racket in the US.
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 13:27 [IST]
