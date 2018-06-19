 »   » నీ డ్రగ్స్, సెక్స్ రాకెట్స్ త్వరలో బయటకొస్తాయి: శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్స్ ఎవరిపై?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sri reddy tollywood sex racket homeland security investigations telugu film industry movie artists association maa mogudumidi kishan sreeraj chennupati sanjjanaa galrani
English summary
Sri Reddy seems to have taken another pot-shot at Nani regarding the situation. Taking to her Facebook page, Sri Reddy hit back at Nani about her lost opportunity in Bigg Boss Telugu and the legal initiative he has taken against her. Sri Reddy wrote that she has a lot of evidences about the recently busted prostitution racket in the US.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 13:27 [IST]