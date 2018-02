 »   » షాకింగ్ కోఇన్సిడెంట్: బోనీ మొదటి భార్య మాదిరిగా, శ్రీదేవి మరణం కూడా అలానే.....

English summary

Here is a shocking coincidence involving the death of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's first wife, Mona Kapoor, whom he divorced to marry Sridevi. Mona Kapoor died of Cancer in March 2012, just two months before the release of her son Arjun Kapoor. Sridevi's untimely death happened four months before the release of her elder daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor's debut film, 'Dhadak', which is scheduled to release worldwide in July this year. It is very sad that she will not be able to see Jhanvi on big screen after planning so much for her career.