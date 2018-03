 »   » శ్రీదేవి చివరి పుట్టినరోజు..... (ఈ ఫోటోలే ఆఖరి సాక్ష్యం)

English summary

Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away following an accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24. Sridevi, who was 54, celebrated her last birthday in August 2017. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra had kept a lavish party for the legendary actress at his residence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan were present at the bash to make Sridevi's day even more special. Now, she has left a void in the industry that can never be filled.