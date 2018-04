 »   » మరో సౌత్ మూవీకి కమిటైన సన్నీ లియోన్, తెలుగులో కూడా..!

English summary

After Veera mahadevi, Sunny Leone signs her second film in Telugu. According to reports, it is going to be a complete revenge drama, and it will be released in four languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. To be directed by Kannada director Raghu Raj, the film will be produced by Malkapuram Shiva Kumar. Once Sunny Leone wrap ups the shooting of Veeramadevi, the actress will start shooting for the second film. It is expected to start at the end of the year.