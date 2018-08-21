తెలుగు
 'సైరా' అందరి అంచనాలు మించిపోయేలా ఉంటుంది: సురేందర్ రెడ్డి

‘సైరా’ అందరి అంచనాలు మించిపోయేలా ఉంటుంది: సురేందర్ రెడ్డి

    Director Surender Reddy Speech @Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser Launch

    చిరంజీవి హీరోగా కొణిదెల ప్రొడ‌క్షన్స్ ప‌తాకంపై రూపొందుతోన్న సైరా న‌ర‌సింహారెడ్డి టీజర్ విడుదలైంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా దర్శకుడు సురేందర్ రెడ్డి పలు ఆసక్తికర విషయాలు వెల్లడించారు. ఉయ్యాల వాడ నరసింహారెడ్డి మన తెలుగు గడ్డపై తొలి స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధుడు. అతడి గురించి చాలా మందికి తెలియదు. ఈ సినిమా టేకాఫ్ చేసిన తర్వాత సంవత్సరం పాటు రీసెర్చ్ చేశాం. ఆ టైమ్‌లో జరిగిన ఇన్సిడెంట్స్ ఆధారాలతో సహా ఉన్నాయి. ఆధారాలను తీసుకుని సినిమా చేశామన్నారు.

    నేను గర్వపడే సినిమా

    ఇలాంటి సినిమా చేస్తున్నందుకు చాలా గర్వపడుతున్నాను. ఈ సినిమా చిరంజీవిగారు చేయడం అనేది నా అదృష్టం. ఆయన ఎంత యాప్ట్ అనేది షూటింగ్ చేసిన తర్వాత అర్థమైంది.

    చిరంజీవి డూప్ లేకుండా..

    చిరంజీవిగారు ఈ సినిమా కోసం చాలా కష్టపడుతున్నారు. ప్రతిదీ డూప్ లేకుండా తనే చేస్తున్నాడు. ఆయన్ను చూసిన తర్వాత నేను ఇప్పటి వరకు నేరచుకుంది ఏమీ లేదు... నేర్చు కోవాల్సి చాలా ఉంది అనిపించింది. ఈ సినిమాకు మెయిన్ పిల్లర్ చరణ్. ఈ సినిమాకు ఏం కావాలో అనుకున్న దానికంటే ఎక్కువే చేస్తున్నారు. ఆయన లేకుంటే ఈ సినిమా లేదు. ప్యాష‌న్‌తో ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్తున్నారు అన్నారు.


    అంచనాలు మించే మూవీ

    ఈ సినిమాకు మేజ‌ర్ ప్లస్పాయింట్ ర‌త్న‌వేలు, రాజీవ‌న్‌. నేనే సినిమా చేసి ఎడిటింగ్ రూమ్‌లో చూసుకున్న‌ప్పుడు కొత్త ఫీలింగ్ ఉంది. ఈ సినిమాకు ప‌రుచూరి బ్ర‌దర్స్, సాయిగారు.. అంద‌రూ క‌ష్ట‌ప‌డి ప‌నిచేస్తున్నారు. ఇది టీమ్ వ‌ర్క్. అద్భుతంగా జరుగుతోందని తెలిపారు. నేను ఇంత‌కు ముందు చేసిన సినిమాలు వేరు. ఈ సినిమా వేరు. ఈ సినిమా అంద‌రి అంచనాలు మించి ఉంటుంది. ఎంతైనా ఎక్స్ పెక్ట్ చేయొచ్చు అన్నారు.


    చరణ్ నాకు ఇచ్చిన గిఫ్ట్

    ఈ సినిమాకు మ్యజికల్ జీనియస్ అమిత్ త్రివేది పని చేస్తున్నారు. ఆయ‌న్ని నా సినిమాకు ప్రొవైడ్ చేయ‌డం చ‌ర‌ణ్‌ నాకు ఇచ్చిన గిఫ్ట్. ఈ సినిమాకు అమిత్‌గారు పెద్ద ఎసెట్‌ అని సురేందర్ రెడ్డి తెలిపారు.


    English summary
    Surender Reddy Speech at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser Launch. Ram Charan about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser. The Movie ft. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamanna, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Brahmaji among others. The magnum opus is being Directed by Surender Reddy. Produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production Company. Music composed by Amit Trivedi.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
