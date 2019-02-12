గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్, ఖైదీ నెం. 786 చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు విజయ బాపినీడు ఇకలేరు

English summary

Telugu director Vijaya Bapineedu passed away. Gutta Bapineedu Chowdary, also known as Vijaya Bapineedu, is a magazine editor turned Indian film screenwriter and director, known for his works predominantly in Telugu Cinema. He has directed several block buster action films such as Maga Maharaju, Khaidi No.786, Gang Leader, and Magadheerudu.